Taylor Decker Addresses 'Negativity' Surrounding Position on Lions Roster

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was not thrilled when he became aware his name was being mentioned as a trade candidate on social media and on local sports radio and podcasts prior to his return to action.

"Frankly, I feel like the narrative of negativity surrounding my name, all year pretty much, has been bulls**t. I don't feel like it's been deserved," Decker told reporters Monday. "I do feel like people within the building, and I do feel like a lot of fans appreciate me and what I can do for this team. But, yeah, the media pretty much all year has been pretty negative around me. I'm not going to act like I like that. I think it was bulls**t. I've played a lot of football here, and I think I've played well. That's that."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Decker missed the first eight games of the 2021 season, as he was working to recover from surgery.

He also expressed frustration that some questioned if a finger injury should have kept him out of action for that length of time.

"I mean people send me things. I don't go out there and search myself. Having to sit down and have a conversation with my dad that it will be okay if something like that were to happen, even though it's not going to," Decker explained.

Decker added, "Having my parents call, my parents be concerned and them upset, and my friends and family, people in my neighborhood that I see outside when I'm walking my dogs, just have to deal with all that when, as far as I understand, there was zero possibility of me not being a Detroit Lion this year. It's just really frustrating, and I feel like a lot of those articles are being written for clicks, being grandiose and over the top. And, I don't understand, I never will understand why there was so much negativity surrounding me and my name. I don't feel like it was deserved, whatsoever."

Decker stated he wants to be a member of the organization and relishes playing on Detroit's offensive line.

In his return, the veteran lineman aided Detroit's rushing attack in securing over 200 total yards on the ground against the Steelers.