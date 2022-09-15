Taylor Decker Returns to Practice, Amani Oruwariye Leaves Early

The Detroit Lions do not have many starters completely healthy along the offensive line.

It was expected the unit would be a driving force for the team this season. Week 1 saw D'Andre Swift have a career best performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After starting left guard Jonah Jackson appeared on the initial injury report with a finger injury, the talented offensive lineman did not participate in the portion of drills that were open to the media in attendance.

After Week 1, that leaves only right tackle Penei Sewell as the only relatively healthy offensive lineman heading into Week 2 of the young season.

Taylor Decker, who has been given veteran days off since the team returned to begin their preparations for the new season, returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Others not spotted include Frank Ragnow and D'Andre Swift.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was at practice, but left early after the warmup period and headed to the locker room prior to the viewing window ending.

Briefly

Tommy Kraemer, who could have possibly been a replacement for the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai, was placed on the reserve/injured list.

The team made the signing of new offensive lineman Kayode Awosika official.

