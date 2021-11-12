LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

Taylor Decker will likely make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing his team’s first eight games, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker may finally be able to return to action when the team heads to Pittsburgh.

Going into the week 10 matchup with the Steelers, Lions coach Dan Campbell said there’s a good chance Decker returns to protect quarterback Jared Goff’s blindside on Sunday.

Campbell gave Decker a “Higher than 50” percent chance to play in week 10. Decker has been out since before week one with a finger injury. He was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery.

The Ohio State product was activated from IR Nov. 2, during the team’s bye week.

When asked about the possibility of Decker playing the full game, the Lions’ first-year head coach praised his work ethic.

“Here’s the good news. Taylor’s been working his rear off while he’s been getting this thing back rehabbing, so he’s in very good shape,” Campbell said. “Now, we all know football’s different and so I think we’ll see how it goes, but if anyone could do it it’d be him.”

Decker brings a veteran presence to the offensive line, which is currently without starting center Frank Ragnow. Only one starter, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, has more than three years of experience.

With Decker, that changes. The former Buckeye is in year six. With this experience, he has developed a full understanding of the game that correlates to his performance on the field.

Campbell praised the veteran lineman’s combination of smarts and skill.

“It’s all encompassing,” Campbell said. “Because not only is he a talented player, I mean he’s big, he’s long, he’s got really good feet, but he’s smart. He’s very smart. He’s a student of the game, he gets it, he’s done it a while, so just that level of experience too, with the talent, it helps.”

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn believes Decker is among the best to play at his position. Welcoming a player back of Decker's caliber can only help Detroit's struggling offense.

“It would be awesome,” Lynn said this week. “I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game if you ask me based on what I’ve seen so far. And to have him back on the field, that would help a lot.”