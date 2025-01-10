Teddy Bridgewater Tells Jameson Williams 'Keep Working, Stay Angry'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams reached a major milestone in his third NFL season.
Despite missing two games, Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He totaled 1,001 yards on 58 catches with seven touchdowns, and even earned an All-Pro vote from the Associated Press.
Williams has developed into a talented all-around pass-catcher after entering the league as a deep threat. His route tree has become much more diverse, and he has proven to be reliable at all levels for the Lions' offense.
A major factor in his development has been the presence of Teddy Bridgewater. The veteran quarterback served as Jared Goff's backup last season before returning home to Florida to coach high school football.
After winning a state title in his first year as a coach, Bridgewater signed with the Lions prior to Week 17 and served as the emergency third quarterback in each of the team's last two games.
Bridgewater has become known as an excellent leader throughout the league, and he posted an encouraging message to Williams on Friday to commemorate the Alabama product's achievement.
"Least amount of catches and targets by any WR in the 1,000 yard club this year," Bridgewater wrote on social media. "Missed two games and still touched 1,000 yards. Averaged 17.3 yards per catch. Keep working, stay angry."
