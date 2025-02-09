Terrion Arnold: Lions Are Supposed to Be Playing Today
The Detroit Lions certainly have felt the sting of not meeting their ultimate season goal set for the 2024 season.
Fans and players alike believed Sunday's game was supposed to be a Super Bowl that featured an organization that never had been there before.
Since 2021, the Lions have steadily changed their culture and have become one of the teams that seriously can contend for Lombardi Trophies on an annual basis.
For cornerback Terrion Arnold, the thought of not playing on Super Bowl Sunday was challenging to deal with.
In his rookie season, the team won 15 games and secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Unfortunately, the team faltered against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, quickly ending their season and forcing the organization to go back to the drawing board to try and figure out what happened.
The first-round draft pick took to social media to express his feelings regarding not being able to appear in the game that every young player dreams about starring in.
“Woke up this morning, my dawg talking about, ‘I’m supposed to be texting you, telling you, man, let’s go get that ring, man," Arnold said. "But instead, I’m telling you next year.’ Supposed to be playing today, man. Aye, everything happens for a reason, though, you know? We’ll be there next year.”
This offseason, Detroit must regroup, re-tool and continue to build the roster in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Injuries, particularly on defense, certainly derailed a promising season.
With a full offseason to heal and get back key players on defense, Detroit will again make a run towards the Super Bowl in 2025. Unfortunately, Dan Campbell's squad faces an even tougher climb to the top of the mountain, as the schedule presents unique challenges.
Detroit's road schedule will feature a plethora of playoff teams. Hopefully, Arnold's growth and a revamped coaching staff will contribute to Campbell and the roster appearing in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history next season.