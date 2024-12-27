Terrion Arnold Returns to Lions Practice Friday
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Friday to continue their preparations for the San Francisco 49ers.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold returned to practice after missing on Thursday with an illness. Running back David Montgomery remained out with a knee injury. Starting left guard Graham Glasgow was also on the field for the second consecutive day after missing last week's game with a knee injury.
In Glasgow's absence, the Lions turned to rookie Christian Mahogany to start in his place. Mahogany had a solid showing, demonstrating his toughness and agility as both an inline blocker as well as in the open field as part of the screen game.
"He did a great job. He did. We know he's got an excellent first step," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "He beats the opponent off the ball, and then what showed up is what you saw at Boston College, which is the cleaning of the pocket and playing with a little nasty to him, which we certainly embrace. Hank Fraley likes to think it reminds him of himself, I don't know about that necessarily. But Christian, I think, showed a glimpse of what a bright future he has."
A pair of Lions, Kalif Raymond and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, continued to practice in their return windows. Reeves-Maybin started his clock last week, while Raymond began his return window on Thursday.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone was not participating, but was spotted observing the linebackers participate in individual drills. He has been out of action since suffering a forearm injury against the Jaguars.
