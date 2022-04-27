Skip to main content

Kayvon Thibodeaux Shares Meeting Lions GM Like 'My Uncle at a Cookout'

Kayvon Thibodeaux shares insight regarding his meeting with Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the draft prospect with the most question marks regarding his desire to play football and his personality was Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. 

Recently, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported, "Well, I can tell you that no one I’ve talked to at this point believes that Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is in any way a culture fit for Detroit coach Dan Campbell."

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had an opportunity to attend Thibodeaux's Oregon pro day, and by all accounts the meeting went very well. 

Speaking with NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Thibodeaux recalled the vibe of the meeting with Holmes during the pre-draft workout circuit. 

"It was funny when you talk about that. And that's the crazy thing about media is that it came out that like 'Brad Holmes is not high on, I don't know who they said.' Listen, if you was at the meeting, I mean it was like my uncle at a cookout," he said. "We were giggling. We were clowning. Really getting to know each other and building a relationship."

Thibodeaux added, "We hit it off. I felt like it was great. And not just him, but every coach that I met with became a mentor of mine because I took heed to the information that they had."

