3 Free Agents Lions Could Still Add on Offense

Read more on three free agents the Detroit Lions could still add on offense.

The busiest portion of the 2022 NFL free agency period is over.

Yet, a multitude of quality players still remain on the open market.

Let's take a look now at three free agents on the offensive side of the ball that the Detroit Lions should pursue.

WR Will Fuller V

The Lions already added a vertical threat for their passing attack this offseason by signing DJ Chark Jr.

However, I don't think it would hurt to add another one, especially on the cheap.

Enter the speedster Fuller, who has consistently battled the injury bug since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round (No. 21 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In fact, he has never suited up for a full season's worth of games. And, he played in just two games with the Miami Dolphins a year ago, due to a broken finger.

However, when he does play, he's a dynamic playmaker that makes the opposition respect your deep passing game. And, as fans and pundits alike know all too well, that was a non-existent element in Detroit's offense a year ago.

In Fuller's last semi-healthy season (2020), he suited up for 11 games with the Texans, and put up respectable numbers. He amassed 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, while logging a career-best 16.6 yards per reception and 79.9 yards per game.

He'll be just 28 come the start of the 2022 campaign. And, for that reason and his aforementioned skill set, I think it'd be worth it for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to ink Fuller to a one-year, prove-it deal.

G Ereck Flowers

Although Detroit doesn't having a pressing need along the offensive line, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth.

Enter the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Flowers.

The 2015 first-round pick of the N.Y. Giants will be just 28 entering the 2022 season, and has started in at least 14 games each of the past three campaigns (two with the new-look Washington Commanders and one with the Dolphins).

He's shown the ability to play at both tackle and guard on the left side of the line. And, since transitioning over to left guard in 2019, he’s produced pass-blocking grades of 69.0, 73.8 and 78.1, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. The Miami (Fla.) product also earned a career-high 72.0 overall grade in 2021 with the Commanders.

If I'm Holmes, I'm making a call to Flowers' agent Drew Rosenhaus to see what kind of contract he and his client are looking for.

Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

I understand this is the most unrealistic of the three names I've listed as potential offensive free-agent targets of the Lions.

Beckham is coming off back-to-back up-and-down campaigns, the first of which occurred with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. It was followed by a similarly inconsistent season, split between the Browns and L.A. Rams, in 2021.

He's now also battling back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, before that injury, he showcased some serious signs of finding his old, Pro Bowl-caliber form.

He recorded five touchdowns in eight regular season games with the Rams, and then went on to accumulate 25 catches, 316 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, including 52 yards and a touchdown on two receptions in Super Bowl 56.

So, Beckham was making a pretty serious case for getting paid handsomely before the knee ailment. However, with all the aforementioned factors considered, his asking price has likely gone significantly down.

He might still be out of Detroit's price range. Yet, I believe it's still worth it for Holmes & Co. to put in a call to OBJ's agent (Zeke Sandhu of Elite Athlete Management).