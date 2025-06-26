Three Lions Road Games Rated as Most Watchable
The Detroit Lions have one of the most loaded schedules in the entire NFL in the 2025 season.
Detroit is expecting to be battle-tested as a result, as coach Dan Campbell is eager for the challenge of playing several playoff teams on the road.
Additionally, the Lions will be showcased frequently in primetime and standalone games. As one of the league's most popular teams, the team will make several national television appearances.
In a recent ranking from Bookies.com, the Lions were well-represented amongst the league's top 25 most watchable games for the upcoming season.
Detroit had three games in the top-10, which were all road games against three of the prominent contenders for the Super Bowl. Their Week 11 road game against the Eagles was ranked seventh, the Week 3 game at Baltimore is eighth and the trip to Kansas City in Week 6 is ninth.
Ultimately, the Lions had eight total games ranked on the list. Seven of their road games, all against teams that made the postseason last year, were featured on the list.
Road games at Green Bay in Week 1 and Washington in Week 10 were ranked 13th and 14th, respectively. The Week 15 game against Los Angeles is 16th and the Christmas Day game against Minnesota is ranked 23rd.
One spot behind that is the Lions' only home game on the list, which is their Thanksgiving game against Green Bay.
As Bill Speros wrote, each game was ranked "based on its watchability, using an algorithm that factors in NFL betting lines, projected wins, and Super Bowl odds, plus the game day atmosphere/weather, major off-field storylines, and the game’s availability on national TV or streaming service."