3 Lions Ruled Out against Vikings

While running back D'Andre Swift is still battling ankle and shoulder injuries, he has started to see the field more and is being utilized in Ben Johnson's offense in a way that aids the team.

This week, Swift was limited in practice on Wednesday, but has been a full participant the past couple of days, as the team prepares for their Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the benefit of having multiple running backs who have contributed this season, including Swift, Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson.

Duce Staley explained to reporters, "Usually when you have two, you kind of lean towards the hot hand, but when you’ve got three and they’re all playing well, you just kind of -- you get them going and you have certain plays that are tagged for them, and you try to get that rotation and keep that rotation.

"And it’s tough sometimes. It’s tough because you could get a guy that -- like Swift since we’re talking about him, say he broke a 30, 40-yard run, well the next play it could be Jamaal (Williams) going in. You kind of want to wish you could leave him in and kind of get going and sometimes you can, not saying you can’t, but how we’re programmed, we don’t do that.”

