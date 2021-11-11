3 Lions Players That Need to Play Better in Second Half

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players that need to play better in the second half of the season.

With the Lions sitting at 0-8, there's no question that they will need to make major improvements in order to win at least a game or two in the second half of the season.

It'll be easier said than done for Dan Campbell's squad, which is nearly devoid of high-end talent on both sides of the ball.

However, if Detroit does intend on making strides in the final half of the campaign, these three players will need to take major steps forward.

QB Jared Goff

Goff simply hasn't been as good as the Lions expected when they acquired him as part of the Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade this past offseason.

He's thrown for almost as many touchdowns as interceptions (eight touchdowns-to-six interceptions) through eight games, and he's tossed just one touchdown his last four games. In the same span, he's thrown four interceptions.

All of this has amounted to a total QBR of 28.9 for Goff, placing him among the worst quarterbacks in the entire league. In fact, he ranks No. 31 in the stat, with only rookie signal-callers Zach Wilson and Justin Fields possessing worse QBRs than him.

If Detroit is going to be able to find any sort of success in the second half of the season, Goff is going to have to improve.

DE Michael Brockers

Brockers is another former Rams player that was acquired by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes in the offseason that has underachieved up to this point in the campaign.

After recording five sacks a season ago, the 30-year-old defensive end has posted just one sack through eight games.

To make matters worse, Holmes signed him to a three-year, $24 million extension after trading for him in mid-March.

The return on investment from the veteran hasn't been great as of yet.

He'll need to find a way to get after the quarterback much more often in the second half of the campaign.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

S Will Harris

Harris has been one of the lowest-graded safeties by Pro Football Focus all season long.

In fact, he was PFF's worst-graded safety for a significant portion of the first half of the season.

He's failed to record a single pass defense or interception in 2021, and has also produced just 10 solo tackles in his last five games.

He's been anything but consistently productive through his first eight games in '21.

And, if he doesn't take major steps forward in the second half of the season, he more than likely will find his way out of town at season's end.