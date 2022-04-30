Read more on the three positions the Detroit Lions should address on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Today is Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and contrary to popular belief, the draft is not over after the first three rounds.

There are still prospects out there who can fill important needs the Lions have, and there is still plenty of talent in the later rounds.

Historically, that has been proven true. Perhaps, the most famous late-round pick was quarterback Tom Brady, taken in the sixth round (No. 199) by the New England Patriots in 2000.

The Rams are probably still kicking themselves for taking defensive back Matt Bowen at No. 198 that year.

There are other well-known players who were taken in the later rounds, too.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was a fourth-round pick, safety Rodney Harrison went in the fifth round, running back Terrell Davis was a sixth-round selection and Shannon Sharpe was taken in the seventh round.

So, who are the remaining diamonds in the rough of this year’s draft?

That remains to be seen. However, there are three big remaining positional needs the Lions have when they pick in the fifth round (No. 177) and in the sixth round (No. 181 and No. 217).

1.) Cornerback

With a number of Detroit’s corners getting banged up last season, it was a prime example of how you can never have enough corners.

Not only that, but nobody will know how the corners who sustained injuries in 2021 will perform until training camp.

In today’s pass-happy NFL, being able to defend the pass is often the difference between winning and losing.

Despite the importance of this position and inheriting the 31st-ranked pass defense, it is a position the new regime has paid little attention to since taking over.

Under the leadership of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit has added only one cornerback via the draft: 2021 third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Cornerback is a position screaming for attention today. It is more challenging to find corners who can play at a high level in the later stages of the draft, but it is possible.

The Lions need to try to find one for the sake of upgrading their depth at the position, and in case the injury bug returns to the unit.

2.) Linebacker

In 2021, Detroit’s run defense ranked No. 28 in the NFL, and this is another area that is a huge positional need today.

Specifically, middle linebacker remains a need. Starter Alex Anzalone is subpar from an evaluation standpoint to begin with, and there is little behind him.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Middle linebacker is an easier position to find in the later rounds. The league tends to focus more on outside linebackers who can cover and put heat on the passer.

At the very least, Detroit needs someone who can provide competition in camp and that more importantly, can fill in if Anzalone gets hurt.

3.) Tight end

After losing veteran Darren Fells to Tampa Bay in free agency, this position is also a need.

Sure, Detroit has star tight end T.J. Hockenson, but after that, it is a collection of limited experience players at a position of vital importance to the Lions' offensive scheme.

Last season, Hockenson was the team’s second-leading receiver (61 catches). Meanwhile, backup Brock Wright only caught 12 passes.

Behind him on the depth chart are Garrett Griffin, Shane Zylstra, Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol.

Griffin caught four passes for the Saints last year, and Zylstra caught three for the Lions.

Meanwhile, Pinkney, who logged one start for Detroit in 2021, and Sokol have never caught an NFL pass.

Tight ends are also easier to find late in the draft.

On Day 3 of the draft, Detroit will need to find one with good hands who can adequately back up Hockenson.