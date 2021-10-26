3 Players Detroit Lions Could Re-Sign During Offseason

Dan Campbell has been impressed with these three players on the Detroit Lions roster.

Entering the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions front office filled out the roster with several players who signed one-year contracts.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the status of certain players who have been given an increased opportunity in Detroit and the likelihood of their return next season.

“Everything is ongoing. We’re evaluating those guys just like the young guys we have. We’re evaluating practice squad players, everybody," Campbell said. "I would tell you that the three you just said, we really like where they’re at. We sure do. They’re all getting better."

Campbell explained further, "(Alex) Anzalone is playing the best that I’ve ever seen him with more confidence and energy. He’s our bell cow on defense and (Jalen) Reeves-Maybin has been -- when we signed him, we knew the special teams player we were getting, but we were hopeful that he could help us on defense as well. We were intrigued with him and I’ll tell you what, he’s been all of that. And certainly Lif (Kalif Raymond) Lif just -- like I said, those three guys really embody everything we’re about and on top of that, you’re getting the production out of him.”

Anzalone has been mentoring rookie Derrick Barnes and his steady improvement throughout the past four weeks has significantly aided Detroit's defense.

Raymond is coming off one of his best performances of the season, as he recorded six receptions for 115 yards.

Detroit returns home to Ford Field this Sunday to play the Philadelphia Eagles before their bye week next week.

