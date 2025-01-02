Three Players Miss Thursday Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions hit the practice field Thursday at the team's Allen Park Performance Center to continue their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has been out since Week 11 with a broken forearm, was back in the mix at practice Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report. Anzalone was observed wearing a cast on his injured arm.
Running back David Montgomery, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany were not observed at practice during the portion open to the media.
Montgomery has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is not expected to play Sunday, while Moseley was listed on the injury report Wednesday with an illness. Mahogany was not listed on the injury report Wednesday.
When asked about what the team would need to see from the veteran linebacker in order for him to return Sunday, Dan Campbell gave a lighthearted reply during his weekly radio interview.
“Well, he's got to be able to do a handstand. He's got to be able to do a handstand press-up, and then really a version of a jumping jack on his hands," Campbell told Lions flagship radio. "If he can do that, we're going to play that guy."
Anzalone has been a reliable piece for the defense since he arrived in 2021. Originally signed to a one-year contract, the linebacker has carved out a reliable role within the defense and has become one of the team's captains.
In his absence, the Lions have relied on Jack Campbell to handle relaying the play calls from coordinator Aaron Glenn. With hopes for Anzalone to be on the field for the season finale that will decide the NFC North champion and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Campbell had high praise for the impact Anzalone has on the defense.
"Just the vet experience. Alex brings a lot of experience back into the room," Jack Campbell said. "He's been in the system, knows what A.G. wants. He's a great leader, a great communicator, so it'd be good to have him back."
Additional reading
1.) Aaron Glenn: Lions 'Absolutely' Can Still Win Super Bowl
2.) Q&A: Melifonwu Overcame Injury Setback, Returns to Help Lions Defense