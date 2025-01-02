All Lions

Three Players Miss Thursday Lions Practice

Read more on who was present at Lions' Week 18 Thursday practice.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) practices during rookie minicamp
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) practices during rookie minicamp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions hit the practice field Thursday at the team's Allen Park Performance Center to continue their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has been out since Week 11 with a broken forearm, was back in the mix at practice Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report. Anzalone was observed wearing a cast on his injured arm.

Running back David Montgomery, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany were not observed at practice during the portion open to the media.

Montgomery has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is not expected to play Sunday, while Moseley was listed on the injury report Wednesday with an illness. Mahogany was not listed on the injury report Wednesday.

When asked about what the team would need to see from the veteran linebacker in order for him to return Sunday, Dan Campbell gave a lighthearted reply during his weekly radio interview.

“Well, he's got to be able to do a handstand. He's got to be able to do a handstand press-up, and then really a version of a jumping jack on his hands," Campbell told Lions flagship radio. "If he can do that, we're going to play that guy."

Anzalone has been a reliable piece for the defense since he arrived in 2021. Originally signed to a one-year contract, the linebacker has carved out a reliable role within the defense and has become one of the team's captains.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walks on the field after his teams win against the Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) walks on the field after his teams win against the Minnesota Vikings / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In his absence, the Lions have relied on Jack Campbell to handle relaying the play calls from coordinator Aaron Glenn. With hopes for Anzalone to be on the field for the season finale that will decide the NFC North champion and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Campbell had high praise for the impact Anzalone has on the defense.

"Just the vet experience. Alex brings a lot of experience back into the room," Jack Campbell said. "He's been in the system, knows what A.G. wants. He's a great leader, a great communicator, so it'd be good to have him back."

Additional reading

1.) Aaron Glenn: Lions 'Absolutely' Can Still Win Super Bowl

2.) Q&A: Melifonwu Overcame Injury Setback, Returns to Help Lions Defense

3.) Seven Lions Named to 2025 Pro Bowl

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News