Three Remaining Games Lions Can Actually Win

Though Dan Campbell has opened his tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions with a 0-8 record, there is still optimism within the organization and its fan base.

Nobody is expecting this team to be a playoff contender, so close losses to teams like Minnesota, Baltimore and Los Angeles have fueled interest. However, there have been ugly blowout losses that have left fans sour.

Many are beginning to wonder whether this Lions team has what it takes to win a game in the NFL, or if this squad will become the first team in league history to go 0-17.

In the interest of being optimistic, there are still chances for Detroit to get into the win column. Here are three games the Lions could come out victorious in.

Week 12: Chicago Bears (Nov. 25, 12:30 p.m.)

In Detroit’s first matchup with the Bears, it was Chicago’s run game’s fast start that would ultimately doom the Lions. That matchup featured a late surge from quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Kalif Raymond, one that eventually came up short.

Chicago’s rookie quarterback, Justin Fields, has begun to find his footing at the pro level. His week eight game against San Francisco was his best to date, a positive sign for Bears fans. However, this organization is still very much in disarray as head coach Matt Nagy is coaching for his job.

The Lions win if they play motivated on Thanksgiving. Campbell gives the fans a show in front of a national audience and Jared Goff has his best game of the season. The fans react to Campbell’s gutsy acts by making Ford Field the loudest it’s been in years.

The Lions’ young linebacking corps is coming into its own, so don’t expect the group to be run all over in its second matchup with Chicago. David Montgomery, who should return to action by this matchup, is slowed by the defense.

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons (Dec. 26, 1 p.m.)

The Falcons are nearing the end of a run that never lived up to its potential. Quarterback Matt Ryan and company have never been the same since blowing an infamous 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51.

It seems, at first glance, that these two bad teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Falcons are on a downward swing, while the Lions seem to be taking baby steps on the upswing. The back half of the Falcons’ schedule is not kind, and this game could have top pick implications.

The Lions win if Ryan is held in check. Make no mistake, the Boston College product is not what he used to be, but he is more than capable of bashing Detroit’s young secondary. Lucky for the Lions, Ryan doesn’t exactly have game-breaking weapons.

Atlanta’s defense has been very hit or miss, displaying a weakness for stopping the run. If the Lions are to get past them, then the duo of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift will have to wreak havoc.

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks (Jan. 2, 2022, 4:25 p.m.)

Since the injury to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have sputtered. Even with Wilson at the helm, the team has lost five of its last seven games. Time may be running out for head coach Pete Carroll, and not having Wilson doesn’t help.

Fortunately for Seattle, Wilson may be on track to return sooner rather than later. It’s safe to expect him back by the time Detroit travels to Rain City. Injuries haven’t just bothered the quarterback however, as several other key players have missed time.

The Lions win if Wilson can’t regain his top form coming off injury. Hypothetically, he should have played in at least two games leading into Detroit’s visit. However, if the Seahawks are the odd ones out in the NFC West, they may not have anything to play for.

This would make the Lions even more dangerous, as this squad essentially starts the second half with nothing to lose. Campbell will have his squad ready to go on the road, and the raucous 12th Man of Seattle could be something Detroit feeds off. A perfect storm could lead the Lions to an upset.