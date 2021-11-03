3 Second-Half Goals for Lions

What can the Detroit Lions realistically accomplish in the remaining nine games of the season?

The Lions said goodbye to the first half of their 2021 campaign, with Sunday's 44-6 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was their eighth consecutive loss to start the season, marking a truly ugly beginning to Dan Campbell's tenure as head man in the Motor City.

With that behind them, here are three goals for the organization in the second half.

Develop OL Penei Sewell

Sewell, the Lions' No. 7 overall pick this past April, has enjoyed a mildly successful rookie campaign.

The Oregon product has still experienced his fair share of first-year struggles, but he's also come up big against some of the league's best pass-rushers (i.e. San Francisco's Nick Bosa in Week 1).

Most impressive, he was thrust into the starting left tackle position to start the season due to a finger injury suffered by Taylor Decker, and Sewell has, more often than not, stood his ground.

Decker was just activated off the injured reserve list, so it'll be interesting to see how that affects Sewell's role along Detroit's offensive line the remainder of the season.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Get the offense going

The offense had a very anemic finish to the first half, being shut out in the opening half of games four times in the last six weeks.

The lackluster offense has been spearheaded by the man behind center -- first-year Lions signal-caller Jared Goff.

He failed to throw a single touchdown pass in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, marking the fourth time he's done that already this season.

In his last four contests, he's also thrown just one touchdown, while being responsible for four interceptions.

He simply hasn't been an NFL-caliber starting quarterback thus far in 2021, and it's severely handcuffed Detroit's offense.

The entire offensive attack needs saving at this point, and the onus is on Campbell, who stated earlier this week he wants to get more involved with the offense, and Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to turn things around in the second half.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Find a way to win a game

Campbell & Co. can not afford to go winless in 2021.

The franchise already has the unfortunate record of being the first team in NFL history to fail to win a game in a 16-game regular season (2008). And right now, with how the Lions are playing, you can easily argue that they're on pace to go 0-17.

Would it be a fireable offense for Campbell? I'm not going to go that far since he has a six-year deal to coach the team.

However, it would leave a horrible stain on his time in Detroit, no matter how his tenure as head coach ends up finishing.

Right now, getting a win -- although it doesn't seem like much to ask for with nine games left -- should be the No. 1 priority for Campbell and his coaching staff heading into the second half of their season.