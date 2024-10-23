Three Starting OL Miss Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparations for the Tennessee Titans coming to town in Week 8.
Detroit is looking to earn its fifth win in a row Sunday on the heels of a thrilling 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Among the players reported as not observed at the open portion of practice Wednesday were Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike. Campbell said during his press conference that Decker, Glasgow, Ragnow and Onwuzurike would sit out for rest purposes.
"I'm gonna sit the bigs, I'm gonna sit some of the bigs today. Decker and Graham and Frank," Campbell explained. "May sit Levi for a little bit, for today's practice. But that's all, just taking care of them."
Campbell said David Montgomery would be practicing on Wednesday. Montgomery left the game against the Vikings in the first half after getting knee'd in the back of his knee and suffering a contusion, Campbell explained.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is facing a two-game suspension, was practicing Wednesday. An official decision has not been made because he is in his appeal window.
The Titans team coming to Detroit on Sunday will look different than weeks past, as they made two trades Wednesday. First they sent DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City for a conditional fourth-round pick, then later traded Ernest Jones to the Seattle Seahawks for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.
Tennessee is also dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Will Levis, who missed last week's game against the Buffalo Bills. If Levis is again unable to play, veteran Mason Rudolph will make his second start of the season.