Tigers Want OF Akil Baddoo in AL Rookie of the Year Conversation
The Detroit Tigers want outfielder Akil Baddoo to get more recognition for his efforts this season.
Badoo, a Rule 5 draft pick, is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.
He has proven to be a threat on the bases as well, contributing to the teams aggressiveness on the base pads.
"I want him to be challenged and get some opportunities against these lefties, but we're going to need better at-bats from him against lefties. He'll fight with you, like he'll battle. He'll go out there and do the best he can. The more he does that, the more comfortable he's going to get," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said earlier this week when discussing the potential of Baddoo becoming the Tigers official leadoff hitter.
The Tigers social media team posted Tuesday evening, "Not enough people are talking about @akilbaddoo for AL Rookie of the Year and thats a shame."
Baddoo put the Tigers on the board against the Minnesota Twins with his latest home run.
The Tigers are currently mired in an eight-game losing streak against road opponents. Their last victory on the road was July 7, a 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.
