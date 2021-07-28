Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Tigers Want OF Akil Baddoo in AL Rookie of the Year Conversation

Akil Baddoo has been one of the rare finds of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila.
Author:

The Detroit Tigers want outfielder Akil Baddoo to get more recognition for his efforts this season. 

Badoo, a Rule 5 draft pick, is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. 

He has proven to be a threat on the bases as well, contributing to the teams aggressiveness on the base pads. 

"I want him to be challenged and get some opportunities against these lefties, but we're going to need better at-bats from him against lefties. He'll fight with you, like he'll battle. He'll go out there and do the best he can. The more he does that, the more comfortable he's going to get," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said earlier this week when discussing the potential of Baddoo becoming the Tigers official leadoff hitter. 

The Tigers social media team posted Tuesday evening, "Not enough people are talking about @akilbaddoo for AL Rookie of the Year and thats a shame." 

Recommended Lions Articles

hector5

Detroit Lions Claim DT Bruce Hector Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their remaining roster vacancies.

stafford5

Kelly Stafford Shares NSFW Matthew Stafford Promo Blooper

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a difficult time recording a promotional video.

weaver5

Troy Weaver Does Not Guarantee Pistons Will Select Cade Cunningham

Troy Weaver discussed the recent rumors regarding the Pistons and their interest in Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham.

Baddoo put the Tigers on the board against the Minnesota Twins with his latest home run. 

The Tigers are currently mired in an eight-game losing streak against road opponents. Their last victory on the road was July 7, a 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

baddoo5
News

Tigers Want OF Akil Baddoo in AL Rookie of the Year Conversation

hector5
News

Detroit Lions Claim DT Bruce Hector Off Waivers

stafford5
News

Kelly Stafford Shares NSFW Matthew Stafford Promo Blooper

weaver5
News

Troy Weaver Does Not Guarantee Pistons Will Select Cade Cunningham

rodgers5
News

Look: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Lambeau Field

holmes5
News

Detroit Lions Have Two Open Roster Spots as Training Camp Is Set to Begin

cephus5
News

Which Wide Receivers Will Make Detroit Lions' Roster in 2021?

cunningham5
News

Potential No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham Has 'Quarterback Mentality'