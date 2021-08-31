Report: Backup Quarterback Tim Boyle Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks

The Detroit Lions got some good news regarding backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

During the preseason finale, Boyle injured his throwing hand against the Indianapolis Colts, but remained in the game to lead his team on a touchdown drive.

After unsuccessfully attempts were made to limit the bleeding on his throwing hand, Boyle's night was done, as backup quarterback David Blough came in and finished the game for Detroit.

According to a report from NFL network, Boyle is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks following his successful thumb surgery.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the situation could have been vastly worse, as reports were wide ranging regarding the length of time Boyle could have missed. There was a chance Boyle could have missed his entire first season in Mototown.

This offseason, Boyle signed a one-year, $2.5 million agreement to presumably backup starter Jared Goff.

“They couldn’t give us an exact -- it was one of those broad windows that cover every aspect. It was one of those, ‘Hey, it’s two weeks to a freakin’ year.’ Like, what the hell? But look, he’s tough as nails," Campbell told reporters on Monday when asked by reporters. "He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed. He’ll come back ready to go whenever that is.”

