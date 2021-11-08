Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Quarterback Tim Boyle Closer to Returning, Practice Window Opens

    Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle has been out of action since August 30th.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions could have one of their quarterbacks return to practice this week. 

    According to NFL Network, the team is "opening the practice window for QB Tim Boyle." 

    The team will now have three weeks to activate the fourth-year quarterback or end his season. 

    Boyle, who was expected to be the Lions backup quarterback this season, was placed on injured reserve with a broken thumb. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    corral5

    Lions Select Matt Corral in Latest Pro Football Network 2022 Mock Draft

    Read more on the two players Pro Football Network has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

    campbell5

    Detroit Lions Open as 9-Point Underdogs against Pittsburgh Steelers

    Detroit Lions are heavy underdogs when they go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

    stafford5

    Look: Matthew Stafford Tosses Pick-Six Against Tennessee Titans

    Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in 26 seconds on Sunday Night Football.

    Boyle had successful surgery to repair his right thumb, after suffering the injury on the opening possession of the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason. 

    “They couldn’t give us an exact -- it was one of those broad windows that cover every aspect. It was one of those, ‘Hey, it’s two weeks to a freakin’ year.’ Like, what the hell? But look, he’s tough as nails," Campbell told reporters after Boyle was injured. "He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed. He’ll come back ready to go whenever that is.”

    This offseason, Boyle signed a one-year, $2.5 million agreement to presumably backup starter Jared Goff.

    Head coach Dan Campbell will address the media following the bye week later on Monday afternoon. 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    boyle5
    News

    Report: Quarterback Tim Boyle Closer to Returning, Practice Window Opens

    just now
    corral5
    News

    Lions Select Matt Corral in Latest Pro Football Network 2022 Mock Draft

    1 hour ago
    campbell5
    News

    Detroit Lions Open as 9-Point Underdogs against Pittsburgh Steelers

    3 hours ago
    stafford5
    News

    Look: Matthew Stafford Tosses Pick-Six Against Tennessee Titans

    12 hours ago
    jones5
    News

    Look: Donovan Peoples-Jones Torches Bengals' Defense

    19 hours ago
    willis5
    News

    Fans React to Lions Apparent Absence From Liberty-Mississippi Game

    20 hours ago
    raymond5
    News

    Three Remaining Games Lions Can Actually Win

    Nov 7, 2021
    goff5
    News

    Roundtable: Why Is Jared Goff the Detroit Lions Quarterback?

    Nov 7, 2021