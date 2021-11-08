Report: Quarterback Tim Boyle Closer to Returning, Practice Window Opens
The Detroit Lions could have one of their quarterbacks return to practice this week.
According to NFL Network, the team is "opening the practice window for QB Tim Boyle."
The team will now have three weeks to activate the fourth-year quarterback or end his season.
Boyle, who was expected to be the Lions backup quarterback this season, was placed on injured reserve with a broken thumb.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions Select Matt Corral in Latest Pro Football Network 2022 Mock Draft
Read more on the two players Pro Football Network has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.
Detroit Lions Open as 9-Point Underdogs against Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions are heavy underdogs when they go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.
Look: Matthew Stafford Tosses Pick-Six Against Tennessee Titans
Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in 26 seconds on Sunday Night Football.
Boyle had successful surgery to repair his right thumb, after suffering the injury on the opening possession of the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason.
“They couldn’t give us an exact -- it was one of those broad windows that cover every aspect. It was one of those, ‘Hey, it’s two weeks to a freakin’ year.’ Like, what the hell? But look, he’s tough as nails," Campbell told reporters after Boyle was injured. "He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed. He’ll come back ready to go whenever that is.”
This offseason, Boyle signed a one-year, $2.5 million agreement to presumably backup starter Jared Goff.
Head coach Dan Campbell will address the media following the bye week later on Monday afternoon.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.