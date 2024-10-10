'It's Gonna Be Beautiful': Tim Patrick Brings Skills Lions Need
The Detroit Lions offense is steadily working to build chemisty, especially with new additions in wideouts Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson.
Patrick, 30, is a big-bodied wideout who is developing chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff.
Against the Seahawks, Patrick showcased growing confidence in Detroit's offense. He had two catches for 52 yards.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week both Patrick and Allen Robinson, who are both part of the 53-man roster, have come in and accepted coaching and have not acted like entitled veterans.
“He gets better and better every week. One of the things I love about Tim Patrick, and I’d put Allen Robinson in that same boat, I’m glad both of those guys are here by the way. They act like, just in the way they handle their business, they’re still young players," Campbell said. "And what I mean by that is, man, ‘Give me the coaching. How do you want it? What is this? Just give me all the little details to this, tell me exactly how you want it.’ They’re very coachable, there’s no, ‘I played in this league eight years, 10 years, I know what I’m doing.’ There’s no entitlement."
With the departure of Josh Reynolds this past offseason, Detroit's offense has been seeking an "X" receiver to fill the void.
"These guys just come in and work their rear off. They want it, they help out across the board, not only for us but on the scout team," Campbell said. "But to your point about Tim, yeah, I feel like he’s gotten better and better. He brings a skill set in that room that we need, that’s different. There’s a place for him here. I know he’s gaining the trust of us offensively, but also Goff. And yes, him and Leaf, the trust is getting there quickly.”
The veteran acknowledged following Detroit's third victory of the season excitement the offense scored so many points and the team having so many weapons.
“It’s an amazing feeling. What’d we put up? 40 points I think. I don’t know the last time I’ve been a part of a 40-point scoring game," Patrick said. "So, it was a blessing, and it just shows we have so many weapons out there. We have two number one receivers, we’ve got two number one tight ends, we’ve got two number one running backs and when everyone’s going, we’re hard to stop.”
The former Broncos wideout expressed with more practice time, the offense is going to meet everybody's expectations.
“It’s going, man. Obviously it’s not perfect, but we’re learning each other each and every day. That’s why we practice, man," Patrick said. "We practice until we get it right, and when we do get it right, when it’s time to get it right, it’s gonna be beautiful.”