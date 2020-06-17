AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

T.J. Hockenson is Still Not 100 Percent Healthy

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has not fully healed from his ankle injury that he suffered last season against Chicago on Thanksgiving. 

Speaking to Detroit media via video conference, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell provided an update on Hockenson's health. 

"As far as I know right now, he is in his running part of the protocol. He is on land. He is running and running routes. You can't say he is 100 percent yet. He is well on the way to getting there," Bevell said.

Bevell added, "He has done a great job with his rehab. He has always been a good worker that way. I know he is going to get some time with Matthew (Stafford) throwing and catching. I am comfortable with where he is at, along the rehab part." 

The ex-Hawkeye finished his rookie season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Bevell was asked how Hockenson can take a step forward in his second season for Detroit.

"I thought T.J. really came in, really did a good job for us. He is emerging as one of the leaders for us. He is a confident kid. He is willing to speak up. He wants to be really good at his position. I have to continue to get him opportunities to get the ball," Bevell replied.

Related

5 Detroit Lions Who May Depart After 2020 Season

Pros and Cons of Lions CB Darqueze Dennard

D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

6 Lions Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

3 College Running Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing CB Darqueze Dennard

Is the veteran cornerback worth bringing to Detroit? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Reasons Detroit Lions Should Sign Cam Newton

Read why Detroit should not pass up on the opportunity to sign veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Poll: Would Matthew Stafford Make a Good NFL Broadcaster?

Can Matthew Stafford succeed as NFL broadcaster? Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

5 Detroit Lions Who Might Depart after 2020 NFL Season

These 5 Detroit Lions become unrestricted free agents after the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

BetOnline projects the over/under rushing total for D'Andre Swift's rookie season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

6 Lions Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

Taking a look at the significant number of Detroit Lions draft picks that remain unsigned from the 2020 NFL Draft

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Lions Listed as NFL Team That Should Pursue Colin Kaepernick

Is it now the correct time for the Detroit Lions to pursue Colin Kaepernick?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 College Running Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Taking a look at three college running backs the Detroit Lions should keep an eye on from the 2021 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

anotherstupididea

Matthew Stafford Could Have Best Season of NFL Career

Analyst predicts Matthew Stafford could have best season of his career. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Had Lowest Run Average Rating in NFL Last Decade

If the Lions are to turn the corner this decade, they must find ways to run the football better. Read more.

John Maakaron