T.J. Hockenson is Still Not 100 Percent Healthy

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has not fully healed from his ankle injury that he suffered last season against Chicago on Thanksgiving.

Speaking to Detroit media via video conference, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell provided an update on Hockenson's health.

"As far as I know right now, he is in his running part of the protocol. He is on land. He is running and running routes. You can't say he is 100 percent yet. He is well on the way to getting there," Bevell said.

Bevell added, "He has done a great job with his rehab. He has always been a good worker that way. I know he is going to get some time with Matthew (Stafford) throwing and catching. I am comfortable with where he is at, along the rehab part."

The ex-Hawkeye finished his rookie season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Bevell was asked how Hockenson can take a step forward in his second season for Detroit.

"I thought T.J. really came in, really did a good job for us. He is emerging as one of the leaders for us. He is a confident kid. He is willing to speak up. He wants to be really good at his position. I have to continue to get him opportunities to get the ball," Bevell replied.

