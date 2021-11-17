Has T.J. Hockenson Been "Lionized?"

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has not performed up to expectations this season.

Sitting back on a Monday evening after a long day of covering sports and trying to make sense of a tie football game, it was time to enjoy some Monday Night Football.

After San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle found his way into the end zone, the next thought I had was, 'It's been a minute since T.J. Hockenson has been in the end zone for the Detroit Lions.'

Detroit's third-year tight end has not had the breakthrough 2021 season that many would have expected, given his talent and early connection with quarterback Jared Goff.

While he's tied for second in receptions with other tight ends with 48, the increase in costly penalties and issues with blocking have contributed to the struggles of the offense.

"No, I wouldn’t be disappointed," Dan Campbell told 97. 1 The Ticket during his weekly morning interview on Tuesday. "We tried to get him the ball a number of times. Some of those (plays) had kills in them. They’re giving us the run look so we kill it. But some of those, man, it didn’t work out."

What has been noticeable has been the lack of targets for an individual considered to be Detroit's feature weapon offensively.

For Hockenson to record more penalties in a game than receptions is unacceptable.

On three occasions this season, he has been targeted on three or less occasions.

According to Campbell, he does need to see consistency in blocking, but not all of the issues fall at the feet of the young tight end.

"We miss a blitzer in protection and we’re trying to get him the ball. He’s wide open, well, we can’t do that," Campbell explained. "Goff drops back, he’s looking at (wideout Kalif Raymond) Lif, he comes back across the board and Hockenson’s open and he just misses him. It was almost bad luck. And then early in the game we kind of had him on a sell, he gets doubled by both linebackers, Swift is wide open in the flat and we miss on that. It was a combination of the throw and the spot to be at. But no, I wouldn’t lose sight of that."

One of the last offensive plays before kicker Ryan Santoso badly missed a 48-yard field goal try in overtime resulted in Hockenson being called for an offensive holding penalty, pushing the offense back 10 yards.

Uncharacteristic mistakes, a dip in production and the offense not utilizing their best weapon sound all too familiar for supporters of the Lions.

With Campbell likely to call plays again this Sunday, it will be imperative to reintroduce Hockenson back into the offense and find him significantly more targets.

Otherwise, he will be officially labeled as another player who has been 'Lionized' during their tenure in Motown.

© Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK