T.J. Hockenson Would "Love the Opportunity" to Work with Tony Gonzalez

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is more than willing to work with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Hockenson tweeted Wednesday, "Would love the opportunity to learn from the best. You say when and where and I'm there. @TonyGonzalez88"

In the 2019 NFL draft, the selection of tight end T.J. Hockenson was criticized heavily. General manager Bob Quinn selected him with the eighth pick.

Many felt that Detroit would have been better served by selecting an impactful player on defense.

Following a stellar debut, Hockenson never achieved that same level of production and struggled with injuries throughout his rookie campaign.

Rookie tight ends tend to struggle, and actually Hockenson posted similar numbers Gonzalez did his rookie season.

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Gonzalez told the Detroit Free Press. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.”

“He’s off to such a great start. And like I said, you just got to keep taking it to that next level and you got to keep challenging him. And hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to him. I talked to all these tight ends, young tight ends in the league, so if you do see him, tell him to reach out to me because to me that’s what separates the good ones from the great ones.”

