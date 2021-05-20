Defensive Line Coach Explains How Lions Roster Could Be Utilized

Defensive line coach Todd Wash discusses some potential roles he envisions for the Detroit Lions defensive line.

When the Detroit Lions utilized draft selections to address both the offensive and defensive line, it signaled the importance of building through the trenches.

Rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill will be tasked with becoming disruptors -- with the hopes of aiding the Lions' defensive line get to the quarterback and stop the oppositions rushing attack.

New defensive line coach Todd Wash says it was like 'Christmas' getting both Onwuzurike and McNeill in this year's draft.

During his media session with reporters, Wash also explained how he envisioned utilizing some of the talent he has inherited on the roster.

He expressed on Thursday that he envisions veteran Trey Flowers playing outside linebacker in the 3-4 base defense and defensive end in Detroit's sub packages.

In a more refreshing tone, Wash was more than willing to tackle scheme and personnel related questions during his media session.

Wash further added that Onwuzurike will play defensive end in base 3-4 and move inside in sub packages. He expressed McNeill will play nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme.

Based on Wash's comments, here is an early projection of the Lions defensive line in the 3-4 base defense.

Trey Flowers - Outside linebacker

Levi Onwuzurike - Defensive end

Alim McNeill - Nose tackle

Michael Brockers - 4i

Romeo Okwara - Outside linebacker

