Top Photos: Day 1 Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp
The Detroit Lions took to the field for the first time at 2024 training camp.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the returning roster came into camp in great shape and understand what is expected immediately.
"I’m excited to be back, the team’s excited to be back. Yesterday was day one, first install and conditioning test, weigh-ins. Guys did a great job," Campbell explained. "Their overall, certainly physicals were in a good place, so I think we’re ready to go. Team knows what to expect, they understand the work that’s got to be put in again and we’ve got a good group. And so, it begins.”
For Detroit's fourth-year head coach, getting away allowed him to recharge before the start of camp.
“Look, I think, more than anything it’s just getting away from here. Mentally get away from here. I tried to stay away from the building as much as I could, but certainly I had stuff at home. It doesn’t take me long, it really doesn’t. I was ready before July Fourth, so that’s a good sign," Campbell said. "But listen, I’m ready, the staff’s ready, these players are ready. We’ve had plenty of time off, and really everything is – I know for me, to get to this point, you’ve already thought about it, you’ve already planned it out, but yet it’s, ‘What are the little things that we can do from a training aspect that push us, really put us in a compromising position to have to react? To develop, to grow? How do we do some of those things?’ So, I’ve got a couple of ideas, but we’re ready. I’m ready.”
Here is a collection of the top photographs from Lions training camp practice on Wednesday, July 24.