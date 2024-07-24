All Lions

Top Photos: Day 1 Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp

Top photos from opening practice of Detroit Lions training camp.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Jared Goff speaks to Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions Jared Goff speaks to Aidan Hutchinson / Camren Clouthier, @Lions On SI
In this story:

The Detroit Lions took to the field for the first time at 2024 training camp.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the returning roster came into camp in great shape and understand what is expected immediately.

"I’m excited to be back, the team’s excited to be back. Yesterday was day one, first install and conditioning test, weigh-ins. Guys did a great job," Campbell explained. "Their overall, certainly physicals were in a good place, so I think we’re ready to go. Team knows what to expect, they understand the work that’s got to be put in again and we’ve got a good group. And so, it begins.”

For Detroit's fourth-year head coach, getting away allowed him to recharge before the start of camp.

“Look, I think, more than anything it’s just getting away from here. Mentally get away from here. I tried to stay away from the building as much as I could, but certainly I had stuff at home. It doesn’t take me long, it really doesn’t. I was ready before July Fourth, so that’s a good sign," Campbell said. "But listen, I’m ready, the staff’s ready, these players are ready. We’ve had plenty of time off, and really everything is – I know for me, to get to this point, you’ve already thought about it, you’ve already planned it out, but yet it’s, ‘What are the little things that we can do from a training aspect that push us, really put us in a compromising position to have to react? To develop, to grow? How do we do some of those things?’ So, I’ve got a couple of ideas, but we’re ready. I’m ready.”

Here is a collection of the top photographs from Lions training camp practice on Wednesday, July 24.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown / Camren Clouthier, @Lions On SI
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker / Camren Clouthier, @Lions On SI
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams /
Detroit Lions quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld, Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker
Detroit Lions quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld, Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff encourages his team
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff encourages his team / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery talk
Detroit Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery talk / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell talk while heading off the practice field
Detroit Lions Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell talk while heading off the practice field / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
John Maakaron

