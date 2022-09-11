Tracy Walker Ejected from Lions' Season Opener
Tensions have now boiled over in the Detroit Lions' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After a failed onside kick attempt, the Philadelphia Eagles, leading 31-21, were driving when Detroit safety Tracy Walker incurred two personal foul penalties on the same play.
After lunging into quarterback Jalen Hurts, Walker was assessed two personal foul penalties, and was subsequently ejected from the contest.
While his departure is significant, Detroit's defense was struggling mightily to limit the Eagles in any meaningful way.
Walker was expected this season to play a big role in Detroit's defense, as the team committed to the talented safety with a new, long-term contract extension.
"I'm just trying to get used to touching the ball every day. No matter whether I catch them all or not, I'm always trying to get some extra work in, so I can finish the play," Walker said this week," via The Detroit News. "Naturally, you build confidence through repetition. Consistency is the key. So, for me, that's the main thing I've been trying to do, is be consistent every day, trying to catch the ball like a receiver."
The Eagles were able to reap the rewards of the added penalty yards, and extended their lead to 38-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
