Tracy Walker Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Detroit Lions safety has expressed a strong desire to return to the Detroit Lions.

Safety Tracy Walker was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.

His 14 tackles and game-sealing interception aided the Lions to defeat their division rival, 37-30, in the season finale.

Walker, 26, is set to become a free agent this offseason.

“Those guys did a great job for us, and those guys had stuff to prove,” general manager Brad Holmes told reporters. “Tracy had already been with us obviously, but a new scheme, a new regime, new coaching staff, and he responded well here, he really did. I thought he played good football for us, and he really bought into everything that we’re doing. I was really happy for him."

Speaking with reporters prior to going off and preparing for the 2022 NFL season, Walker expressed that he trusted the Lions' coaching staff and wanted to be part of the future in Motown.

At the same time, he understood the "business" side of the league and how the free agency process worked.

“My main objective right now is to continue to grow with this coaching staff, continue to grow with this group of guys I’ve got surrounding me, and just continue to try to build a foundation. One thing I’ve been saying all year is we’re trying to establish a foundation, and that’s something I want to be a part of," Walker said. "I just want to do the best and be the best player I can possibly be.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER