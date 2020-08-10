WR Travis Fulgham Claimed by Packers

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham has landed with a new team.

The Green Bay Packers claimed Detroit's 2019 sixth-round pick off of waivers Monday, according to the NFL Network.

At Old Dominion, Fulgham was one of the most productive deep-ball pass catchers.

He secured 18 catches of 20-plus yards during his senior season, the second-most for receivers in his draft class.

It was highly unlikely Fulgham had a chance of cracking a Detroit roster that was quite deep at the wide receiver position.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn drafted Quintez Cephus in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the offense features a trio of veteran wide receivers that are locks on the depth chart.

It appears that Cephus, Marvin Hall and Jamal Agnew will have the opportunity to earn the No. 4 spot on the depth chart in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense.

The remaining players waived by Detroit were Josh Garnett, Chris Lacy, Christian Sam and Jonathan Wynn. They all have cleared waivers, and are now free to sign with any NFL team.

On Monday, no other members of the Lions' roster tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Lions have not had a positive test result since entering the practice facility 10 days ago.

Related

The Challenge Facing Rookie CB Jeff Okudah

Undlin: 'It's Been Smooth' Working with Matt Patricia

Poll: Should Big Ten Football Be Cancelled This Fall?

SI Lions Roundtable: Reacting to Detroit Lions' Roster Cuts

Are the Detroit Lions Ready to Take a Huge Leap Forward in 2020?