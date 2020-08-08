Detroit Lions Release WR Travis Fulgham

According to the agent of wide receiver Travis Fulgham, the former 2019 sixth-round pick is no longer part of the Lions organization.

At Old Dominion, Fulgham was one of the most productive deep-ball pass catchers.

He secured 18 catches of 20-plus yards during his senior season, the second-most for receivers in his draft class.

It was highly unlikely Fulgham had a chance of cracking a roster that was quite deep at the wide receiver position.

General manager Bob Quinn drafted Quintez Cephus in the 2020 NFL Draft and the offense features a trio of veteran wide receivers that are a lock on the depth chart.

In three games last season, he only accumulated a total of 63 offensive snaps.

Unfortunately, he was not able to record a single reception for the team that took a chance on him out of Old Dominion.

The wide receivers room became crowded when Veteran Geronimo Allison was signed this past offseason along with Victor Bolden and Geremy Davis, but Allison made the decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Former cornerback Jamal Agnew has also made the transition to the offensive side of the football and will be in the mix to earn a roster spot due to his capabilities on special teams.

