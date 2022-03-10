Skip to main content

Trey Flowers Reacts to Complaints: 'They On My Ass Bout This Money'

Trey Flowers takes to social media to respond to fans complaining he fleeced the Detroit Lions.

Did veteran defensive end Trey Flowers fleece the Detroit Lions? 

Former general manager Bob Quinn signed the talented defensive end to a lucrative five-year agreement that was valued at $90 million, and included $56 million in guaranteed monies. 

Since he recorded seven total sacks his first season in Motown, Flowers secured only 3.5 sacks in the past two seasons.

What was more disheartening was the amount of time missed due to various injuries, ranging from knee and shoulder injuries to a broken forearm.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked at the NFL scouting combine about the potential of Flowers returning in 2022. 

"Look, I love Trey," Campbell said. "He's everything you're looking for from the intangibles and he's had a heck of a career. I love everything that he stands for." 

Unfortunately, the front office felt the cost outweighed the potential return the team would gain if the 28-year-old returned this season. 

Fans have voiced their frustration online, even going so far as tagging the former Lions defensive lineman to voice their frustration regarding his lack of productivity during his stint in Motown.

Flowers posted on social media, "Mane they on my ass about this money ... how about Yal choose a charity/foundation in Detroit community. And we gonn be a blessing! Let's fix Yal spirits cause Yal coming greasy bout this money. Lol. smh."

While Detroit is moving forward, it will be no time before the talented defensive lineman lands back in the league. 

For fans of the Lions, his contract was another shining example of overpaying for a talent that did not end up living up to the vast investment made out on the football field. 

