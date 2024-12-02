Packers TE Looking To 'Get My Hands' on Kerby Joseph
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have a longstanding rivalry in the NFC, with their first matchup dating back to the 1930 season. These two teams have squared off 190 times, with the Packers holding a 106-77 advantage with seven ties.
There continues to be no love lost between the two teams, as the Packers and Lions are battling for supremacy in the NFC North. The Lions currently hold the division lead with an 11-1 record, while the Packers remain close at 9-3.
Ahead of their next meeting, a primetime showdown at Ford Field on Thursday Night Football, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft didn't hold back about his thoughts on Lions' safety Kerby Joseph.
Detroit's third-year defensive back had a pick-six in the first meeting between the two teams this year. He's developed a reputation for his big hits, including crushing blows specifically to tight ends that have caused injuries throughout his career.
As a result, Kraft shared his eagerness to square off with Joseph with a local Packers reporter ahead of the matchup.
"He's a respectable player in the NFC. But in my mind, I'm not really worried about DBs too often. I'm worried more about the guys in the box, and I'm sure they bring guys down, safety rotation. And we target them in the run," Kraft said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just a different game. I don't have too many tidbits on Kerby. I know he's a dangerous player. He can flip games. He's a good DB. I might not agree with some of the places he likes to lay contact. He's taken some of my brothers out of the game, and I think about that too. So if I get a chance to get my hands on him, you know, playing football."
Last season, hits from Joseph resulted in season-ending injuries to Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.
A second-year tight end out of South Dakota State, Kraft has become an integral piece for Green Bay's offense. He has 36 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns this season.
The Packers won in their last trip to Detroit, defeating the Lions 29-22 on Thanksgiving last season. Green Bay was able to set the tone early in that game, building a big lead in the first half. As a result, they were able to tune out the noise that the Ford Field crowd typically offers.
Kraft is hoping that the Packers can follow a similar recipe and neutralize Detroit's home-field advantage in the primetime atmosphere.
“Ford Field gets loud, the big rectangle that place is. Yeah, that’s a place where the atmosphere thrives, their defense will play good behind that," Kraft said, via the Packers' social media channel. "We’d like to establish our offense as soon as we can, we don’t have to use silent cadence. Hopefully we get some of the fans leaving early like we did last Thanksgiving. We’re ready.”
Kraft has not taken the rivalry lightly, and as a result values any opportunity to take on the division rival.
“We’re just going to go in there and take advantage of every opportunity we get," Kraft said. "Since I’ve been a Packer, Detroit’s been a thorn in my side, personally. So I’d say every chance I get to play them and to beat them is a chance I’m not gonna take lightly. So I’m eager to play them every time.”