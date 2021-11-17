Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Social Media Reacts to Kelly Stafford Tossing a Pretzel at Fan

    Kelly Stafford apologizes for 'weak moment' during Monday Night Football.
    Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has apologized for reportedly tossing a pretzel at a San Francisco 49ers fan. 

    According to TMZ, "The L.A. quarterback's significant other was in the stands during the Rams' "Monday Night Football" game in Santa Clara, when a fan behind her started trash talking. According to one witness, Kelly snapped ... kicking off an altercation by hurling a soft pretzel at the man. The witness tells us Levi's Stadium security eventually stepped in ... and escorted Kelly and her crew away from the area to other seats in the venue."

    After being called out for her actions, Stafford took to social media to apologize for her actions. 

    Unfortunately, Stafford and the Rams lost 31-10 on the road in front of a nationally televised audience.

    "I'm an idiot," Stafford posted on her Instagram page. "He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different!"

    Stafford continued, "I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

