Twitter Reacts: Fans Still Don't Believe Lions Can Defeat Steelers

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the Lions game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday evening.

It is expected that backup Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the 2021 season.

Rudolph, 26, last saw the field in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

In his four-year career, Rudolph has tossed 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. After Roethlisberger underwent season-ending surgery back in 2019, Rudolph started eight games while the veteran quarterback rehabbed his elbow injury.

“It won’t be easy. This is a good team, tough environment. We’ve got to come ready," quarterback Jared Goff explained this week. "I thought today was a great first step in that direction. I thought we practiced well today, came out with some juice, refreshed off the bye week, fresh start in some ways. It’s going to take all of us to win this game and we know that. They’ve got a good defense and they’ve got a hostile environment, but we’ll be ready and it will be a fun one.”

For the Lions, they have not left Pittsburgh with a victory since November of 1955.

The Steelers have won five consecutive games against the Lions, and lead the all-time series, 17-14-1.

Despite not having to face Roethlisberger on Sunday, many supporters still do not believe the team will earn their first victory of the season.

Here is a sample of the reactions online of supporters expressing doubt the Lions will secure the road victory.

