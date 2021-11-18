Social Media Reacts to Carlos Correa Having Lunch with A.J. Hinch

Could it be happening?

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was spotted having breakfast with prized free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa on Thursday morning.

According to Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan, "Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today. Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch. Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop. No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason."

The Tigers are said to be in the market for one of a slew of available free-agent shortstops available, including Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and Andrelton Simmons.

Correa, 27, and Hinch go back to their time with the Houston Astros organization.

Correa reportedly turned down a six-year, $120 million offer from the Astros early in 2021.

The Rangers, Yankees and Mariner Mariners are rumored to be among the clubs who could bid on the talented shortstop.

Fans of the Tigers are patiently waiting on Correa’s decision, and have no issue if general manager Al Avila pays the hefty, perhaps north of $30 million, annual salary for the veteran's services.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Correa's meeting with Hinch.

