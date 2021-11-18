Social Media Reacts to Carlos Correa Having Lunch with A.J. Hinch
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was spotted having breakfast with prized free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa on Thursday morning.
According to Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan, "Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today. Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch. Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop. No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason."
The Tigers are said to be in the market for one of a slew of available free-agent shortstops available, including Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and Andrelton Simmons.
Correa, 27, and Hinch go back to their time with the Houston Astros organization.
Correa reportedly turned down a six-year, $120 million offer from the Astros early in 2021.
The Rangers, Yankees and Mariner Mariners are rumored to be among the clubs who could bid on the talented shortstop.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: 4 Players Limited
Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 11 injury report released Thursday.
Should Lions Consider Duce Staley to Be Next Offensive Coordinator?
Anthony Lynn's tenure in Motown may not last as long if the offense continues to struggle as mightily as it has this season.
Aaron Glenn Feels Good Red Zone Defense Improved against Steelers
Detroit Lions defense only allowed one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
Fans of the Tigers are patiently waiting on Correa’s decision, and have no issue if general manager Al Avila pays the hefty, perhaps north of $30 million, annual salary for the veteran's services.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Correa's meeting with Hinch.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.