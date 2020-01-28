Two Former Lions Quarterbacks Make XFL Roster

On Monday, the XFL released the 52-man rosters of the eight teams that will participate in the reboot of the league.

Former Lions quarterbacks Chad Kanoff and Josh Johnson have both landed on the roster of the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Johnson was signed by the Lions in August of 2019. He was released on September 17, 2019.

After signing with the XFL, Johnson was not allowed by the league to sign again with the Lions back in November.

If you recall, the Lions turned to Jeff Driskel after Matthew Stafford injured his back against the Raiders.

Detroit was then forced to turn to rookie quarterback David Blough after Driskel injured his hamstring.

Kanoff was signed to the practice squad on September 4, 2019.

His time in Detroit lasted for only one week, as he was cut on September 11, 2019.

Former MSU Spartan quarterback also playing in XFL

Connor Cook, who briefly spent time with Detroit last offseason has been signed to the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

