Two Wideouts Who Could Help Lions' Offense

Leading into today's NFL trade deadline (4 p.m. EST), Lions fans and pundits are readily aware of one thing: The organization is in need of help at wide receiver -- and in a big way.

There was a glaring void at the position before the regular season even started, and it's grown in magnitude since, due to injuries suffered by Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus earlier this season.

Two receivers the Lions could target to fill the void: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton.

Let's take a look at each player now and what they could bring to Detroit's receivers room.

Texans' Brandin Cooks

The former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints has seemingly been good with all four of the teams he's played with in his eight-year NFL career.

He's now in his second season with the Texans, and he's proven that he doesn't need Deshaun Watson throwing him passes in order to be productive.

Through eight games in 2021, the 28-year-old has produced 51 receptions for 585 yards and two scores. He's also caught a near career-high 72.9 percent of his passes.

Additionally, he's coming off a Week 8 performance -- against the 7-1 Los Angeles Rams -- during which he hauled in six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Recent reports say the Texans are unlikely to deal Cooks. However, if Houston changes its mind, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should be all in on the veteran receiver's sweepstakes.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton

Denver has already dealt All-Pro linebacker Von Miller. Could Sutton be the next notable Broncos player on his way out of town?

Denver sits at 4-4 through eight weeks, and is just 1.5 games behind the Las Vegas Raiders for first place in the AFC West.

What makes Sutton a prime trade candidate, however, is the fact that he possesses an expiring contract.

Also, 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who was just activated off the injured reserve list, is the organization's No. 1 wideout heading into 2022 and beyond.

It makes Sutton expendable, and there are far worse options for Holmes & Co. to grab at this year's deadline.

The 26-year-old Sutton, who was named a Pro Bowler during his 1,112-yard campaign in 2019, has amassed 40 receptions for 579 yards and two touchdowns through eight games this season.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound pass-catcher is in the prime of his career, and would be a great addition for Holmes and the Lions.