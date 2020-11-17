Cory Undlin Says Defense Not Prepared Well Enough for Up-Tempo Offense

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin explained in his weekly media session on Tuesday that he could have prepared his defense better for when Washington decided to go up tempo in the second half.

Despite the struggles of the defense in the second half, Undlin was impressed with the play of the defense to start the game.

"We played lights out in the first half. Kind of played exactly how we talked about it all week -- have to tackle the check down, they might get some yards. But, proud of them for how they stepped up down there, once they (Washington) crossed the 50-yard line in that first half. Made some plays and then, held them to three points," Undlin said.

In the second half, Detroit's defense could not stop Washington's offense, as veteran quarterback Alex Smith led the team on four consecutive scoring drives -- three of which resulted in touchdowns.

"We came out in the second half, and tempo got us. Probably didn't do a good enough job preparing them for that," Undlin explained. "We talked about it, but probably didn't do a good enough job there, because that obviously got us on our heels. Then, we were kind of holding on there for a little bit, and finally found a way right there at the end of the game on that last drive to make him kick a field goal there, which kept us in the game."

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Man vs. zone coverage debate

One of the predominant issues that supporters of the Lions have complained about is the constant struggle of Detroit's secondary to effectively cover opponents' wide receivers while in man coverage.

Despite the growing sentiment that Detroit's defensive backs are better suited to play in zone coverage, Undlin does not necessarily believe that is the case.

"I don't know exactly what the numbers are, but we played a lot of zone in the first half and I played a lot of zone starting in the second half. I probably should have played more man in the second half," he said. "Kind of stayed with the plan there, as it kind of went through the no-huddle and then Alex (Smith) was ripping that ball out super quick."

Undlin noted that in retrospect, he should have actually switched to man coverage sooner.

"So, if I could do it again, I probably would've played some more man faster in the second half," he noted.

Despite the obvious concerns, Undlin reiterated he would decide which coverage to play based on how the game is playing out and what the coaching staff feels is needed to win the football game.

So, don't expect man coverage to suddenly disappear, as it appears Detroit is attempting to balance its number of plays in man and zone coverage going forward.

More from SI All Lions:

Film Review: Lions Offense Stalls in Second Half

Week 10 Penthouse, Doghouse List

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Snap Counts: Tavai's Playing Time Declines

Marvin Jones on D'Andre Swift: "The Dude is a Crazy Playmaker"



Week 10 Defensive Grades: Alex Smith Has Career Performance

Week 10 Offensive Grades: D'Andre Swift Sets Career-Highs

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.