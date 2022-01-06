Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Bruce Arians 'Hurt' by Claims of Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians gives his side of the story in the Antonio Brown saga.

Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has now had the opportunity to address the allegations made by Antonio Brown regarding what transpired on the sideline in Week 17 against the New York Jets

“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. Got that calmed down, players took care of that. It started again on the sideline. We called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game. He refused to go in the game," Arians told reporters. "That’s when I looked back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back, approached him about what was going on. ‘I ain’t playing.’ What’s going on? ‘I ain’t getting the ball.’ That’s when I said, ‘You’re done, get the eff out of here.'”

Arians was also asked about the throat-slash gesture, but it was suggested that the motion was telling Brown to leave the area. 

“You can’t force a player to play,” Arians continued. “I mean, they have that choice. It’s their body. He decided to play. He and Mike (Evans) both were on pitch counts. And we were trying to manage that the best we could in the first half.”

The Buccaneers were one of the few teams to reach out and take a chance on Brown, so the fallout has been disappointing for all involved. 

Arians expressed that he was "hurt" by the allegations made by the talented wideout.

Recommended Lions Articles

glenn5

Aaron Glenn Wants to Be Best Defensive Coordinator Detroit Lions Have Ever Had

Detroit Lions Aaron Glenn reflected on the potential he could become an NFL head coach in the future.

brown5

Antonio Brown Shares Text Messages Exchanged with Bruce Arians

Things are getting quite messy between Antonio Brown and Bruce Arians.

dean5

Is Georgia Bulldogs Nakobe Dean Lions Linebacker of the Future?

Scouting report on Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

"I'm hurt, but I still wish the best for him," he said. "Just get the help you need."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

arians5
News

Bruce Arians 'Hurt' by Claims of Antonio Brown

just now
glenn5
News

Aaron Glenn Wants to Be Best Defensive Coordinator Detroit Lions Have Ever Had

2 hours ago
brown5
News

Antonio Brown Shares Text Messages Exchanged with Bruce Arians

4 hours ago
dean5
News

Is Georgia Bulldogs Nakobe Dean Lions Linebacker of the Future?

5 hours ago
london5
News

Lions Select Top Linebacker and Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

5 hours ago
sewell5
News

Quandre Diggs Tells Penei Sewell to Embrace City of Detroit: 'They Gunna Love You'

5 hours ago
rodgers5
News

Aaron Rodgers Blasts Hub Arkush in Latest Media Session

19 hours ago
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Does Not Commit to Play-Calling in 2022

20 hours ago