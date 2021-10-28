Look: Lions' Dave Fipp Shares Homebrew Recipe

Dave Fipp, first-year special teams coordinator of the Detroit Lions, helped ignite his team with a series of fake punts and an onside kick against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

Called a "superstar" by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Fipp has implemented successful schemes that have made Detroit’s special teams unit one of the best in 2021. Unfortunately, he recently tested positive for COVID-19, and may miss the team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I feel terrible, because I feel great, to be honest with you,” Fipp said.

Off the field, however, Fipp wears many hats. Before coming to Detroit, he was the special teams coordinator with the Eagles for eight seasons. During that time, he was featured by media outlets for the work he does off the field.

The Eagles’ social media team posted a video showcasing Fipp and his homebrewing abilities. In addition to this, he also has made wine, kept bees and wrote children’s books.

The San Diego, Calif., native has a unique set of skills. He keeps the bees to produce honey for his home brew, a mead that is made of fermented honey and water, according to a report from The Athletic.

In an online video from his days with the Eagles, Fipp goes step-by-step in his homebrewing process.

He boils the mixture before stirring it in a large, orange Gatorade tub that fans may be accustomed to seeing on the sideline.

“For me making my home brew, it ended up starting just as something to do, something to learn about in the offseason when I had time,” Fipp said in the video. “Now, what ended up happening is, just like anything, you end up liking the flavor of a particular beer, and then you can kind of manipulate the flavors the way you like it.”