Watch: Ifeatu Melifonwu Showcases Skills During Offseason Training

Ifeatu Melifonwu will have an opportunity to showcase his skills for the Detroit Lions' defense.

Drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old has been showcasing his skills during offseason drills.

"Everything about him, he does extra work. He knows how to work, he’s smart, he’s competitive, he’s got some dog in him and he loves football. Then, you put that with the athletic ability, knowing this is a 41-inch vert guy and 11-foot broad, on top of that, he can run at over 200 pounds. Man, he’s got some speed and length and ball skills," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said during a recent SiriusXM Radio interview. "It was a no-brainer for us. We were thrilled to get him. We were actually shocked that we were able to get him where we got him.”

In a series of videos released by the Breakthrough Football Academy, Melifonwu's size and agility are featured.

One thing the Lions' defense lacked in 2020 was defenders who could stay with opposing receivers.

Standing in at 6-foot-3, the rookie defensive back has the initial skill set that will allow him to get out on the field and thrive.

Judging by the workout videos, he will give Lions' wideouts all they can handle, when training camp kicks off in a couple of weeks.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER