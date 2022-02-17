Video: Oakland Hills Country Club Fire Ruins Clubhouse
A fire at Oakland Hills Country Club has ruined the clubhouse.
Located in Bloomfield Hills, the storied golf course has been the home of many memorable events, including the Ryder Cup and U.S. Open.
According to The Detroit News, "The fire is in the clubhouse, according to officials. Dispatch has called for a bigger firefighting response, and video on the scene shows fire trucks from other departments joining the battle.The structure fire is on Maple between Telegraph and Lahser, according to the Bloomfield Hills Police Department. It said the road is currently closed and urged motorists to seek an alternate route."
Several fire departments have been sent to the scene after the fire reportedly began in the attic of the clubhouse.
It has been mentioned by several media outlets that the clubhouse is filled with artwork and golf memorabilia that dates back to the early 20th century.
Video and photos have surfaced online of the fire that is likely to cause unrepairable damage to the clubhouse.
It is not believed that anyone was harmed in the blaze, as the manager has informed media outlets everyone got out of the clubhouse safely.
