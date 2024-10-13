Watch: Lions Pull Off Reverse Flea Flicker
The Detroit Lions pulled off yet another nifty offensive trick play in their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Leading 10-3 early in the second quarter, Jared Goff pitched the ball to David Montgomery, who handed the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown going the other direction. St. Brown pitched the ball back to Goff, who lofted it right into the outstretched hands of tight end Sam LaPorta for a 52-yard touchdown.
It was the first touchdown of the season for LaPorta. It pushed Detroit's advantage to 17-3 over the host Cowboys with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The Lions have scored on each of their first three offensive drives.
The Cowboys took an early lead with a field goal by Brandon Aubrey, but Detroit has scored the last 17. David Montgomery kicked it off with a 16-yard touchdown run, and Jake Bates tacked on a 40-yard field goal before the long touchdown pass.
It marked the third straight week the Lions have pulled off a trick play leading to a score. Against the Cardinals in Week 3, they executed a hook-and-ladder that ended with a 20-yard touchdown for Jahmyr Gibbs.
In Week 4, St. Brown took an end-around handoff and hit Goff for a touchdown.
The creativity shown by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson drew praise from Tom Brady, who is serving as the color commentator for Sunday's game between the Lions and Cowboys.
"I'd love to be the quarterback of this offense, it's just so much fun," Brady said. "When I look at this offense, it reminds me of what great offense should be in the NFL."
Notes
1.) Defensive tackle Kyle Peko was ruled out of the game after suffering what the team reported as a pectoral injury.