'We Have to Make Teams Pay': Terrion Arnold Q&A
Through his first three career NFL games, Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has already been matched up against some of the best wideouts in the league.
Last week, Arnold battled Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., a highly-touted rookie that has already seen success early in his career.
After practice Thursday, Lions OnSI caught up with the No. 24 pick to check in after the Lions were able to advance their record to 2-1.
Questions and answers lightly edited for length and clarity.
Tell me about that second half against Arizona. You were stride for stride with Marvin Harrison Jr., and it seemed like it got a little bit smoother for you in the second half.
Terrion Arnold: I just got this one play mentality. I take the same approach to every single play. Definitely in the second half, we got to firing on all cylinders. But, I'm growing and getting more comfortable in the game that comes. So, I definitely got more comfortable in the second half. Yeah.
Through three games. How are you feeling collectively about the secondary?
Arnold: I feel like we're growing and getting better every game. Like I told you, the best is yet to come. And I'm gonna continue to reiterate that the best is yet to come. They haven't even seen the best. So, we're going to continue to go out there, become an explosive defense. And right now, the emphasis that we need is turnovers. Like, we have to make teams pay.
Can I get your early thoughts on what you see from Seattle? They got a nice offense with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett over there.
Arnold: Yeah, they got a very nice offense. It's just one of those things that you even realize, just coming into the NFL as a rookie -- like watching Tyler Lockett growing up, and now I get to guard him. Even watching DK when I was in high school and stuff, when he was at Ole Miss and then coming into the league, they do some very, very great things.
Their offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb), obviously coming from Washington last year, you saw what he did with them. He's kind of like a tempo guy. You can tell with they're fast tempo, they catch a lot of teams off guard and off balance. So, we just had to go out there and play sound football. But they have a very great offense and it's definitely going to be a great matchup.
It's Monday Night Football, it's primetime. The whole country sees it. Can you tell me, did you ever dream about that or just being on that that big stage on MNF in front of the whole country?
Arnold: Yeah, we knew I was going to be in moments like this. So going into a game like this, prepare well and then just go out there and shine under the bright lights.
Now, I see this belt being passed around. Is this like for good plays or what's this belt all about?
Arnold: Yeah. It's the knockout belt. So, like Carlton (Davis), he got the belt last week, because of that fourth-down stop that he had on Kyler Murray.
What has his mentorship meant for you?
Arnold: Oh, man, I learned a lot from Carlton. I mean, it's second to none. I love being around the guy. He's a great dude who's an even better person off the field. Just the way that he approaches the game, I'm learning from him. And I'm very blessed and fortunate to have him in my corner.
What's one or two small things you're working on to keep getting better?
Arnold: I'm just not panicking. Like, you know, the PI flags, the different things like that, obviously that's what everybody sees. But even coach coming up to me today and saying the rule came out with the NFL when a receiver is trying to jump into a DB like the dude did from Arizona. They're not calling that PI anymore. But even a play like that, get my head around and just make a play on the ball, do what I do best and that's going to come. So, I would just say emphasis on that.