10 Lions Miss Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions took the practice field Wednesday without a significant amount of their talent.
In their first opportunity to prepare for a pivotal matchup with the Green Bay Packers, several starters on both sides of the ball missed practice. Among them were quarterback Jared Goff, four of the five starting offensive linemen and a pair of key defensive tackles in Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader.
Coach Dan Campbell hinted during his press conference prior to practice that several players would be held out for rest purposes. Others who missed practice with injury related issues were Josh Paschal, who missed Sunday's game with an illness, and Malcolm Rodriguez who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Defensive tackle Brodric Martin had his return-to-play window opened after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury prior to the start of the regular season.
Campbell explained that even with the season reaching its halfway point, he plans to continue having the team practice in a physical manner.
"Right now, we just keep hitting it up. We'll be padding up tomorrow. We'll be bringing it," Campbell said. "That's the best way. You want to get better at it? You want to work on it? You've got to work on it full speed just like a game situation and get some live reps at it. So we're gonna keep doing that, because we know teams are gonna keep attacking us that way."
Lions Week 9 Wednesday injury report
Jared Goff -- NP (Ankle)
Kevin Zeitler -- NP (Rest)
Frank Ragnow -- NP (Rest)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Chest)
Graham Glasgow -- NP (Rest)
Josh Paschal -- NP (Illness)
Levi Onwuzurike -- NP (Rest)
DJ Reader -- NP (Rest)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- NP (Ankle)
Sione Vaki -- NP (Knee)
Brodric Martin -- FP (Knee)