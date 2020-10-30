SI.com
Lions' Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Decker Questionable

John Maakaron

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be looking to improve their record to above the .500 mark for the first time this season. 

Left tackle Taylor Decker appeared on the practice report this week with a shoulder injury. 

According to a pool report from various media members, Decker was limited for the duration of practice that was open to the media on Friday.

It is widely believed that if Decker misses game action, Tyrell Crosby will shift to left tackle, while Halapoulivaati Vaitai will move back to right tackle and Joe Dahl will fill the final guard spot.

During his pre-practice media session Friday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked about the challenges of facing a team coming off of a bye week. 

"Guys that are coming off the bye week have obviously had the chance to go back and see the different things that they’re doing right now -- whether there’s different areas that they’re going to change, improve or throw, like you said, a couple new wrinkles in there. I think that’s always one part of the challenge of seeing a team off the bye week," Patricia explained. "Obviously, a team that’s rested is going to be able to come in and play fast and have some fresh legs underneath them from that standpoint, too. A little bit of extra rest." 

Patricia added, "They have a little bit of an advantage from a gameplan and scouting standpoint. They’re ahead of us. They were able to start working on us last week, and we were trying to get ready for last week’s game. So, those are always kind of the challenges I think when you play a team coming out of a bye.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Not Injury Related (NP) QUESTIONABLE 

OT Taylor Decker - Shoulder (NP) QUESTIONABLE

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin/Hip (LP) QUESTIONABLE 

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP) QUESTIONABLE

RB Adrian Peterson - Abdomen (FP)

