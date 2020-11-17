Lions' Week 11 Power Rankings: Lions in the Hunt for Playoff Berth
How does a win over the Washington Football Team impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.
Week 11 rank: 19th
Previous rank: 26th
"Detroit feels like it’s cruising toward an 8–8 mark and a conversation over the future of the franchise.'
Week 11 rank: 24th
Previous rank: 28th
Detroit tried everything in their power to lose to Washington. After blowing a 21-point lead, Detroit rallied with 16 seconds left to spoil the return of Alex Smith.
If Detroit is going to ever take the next step forward, they must figure out how to close out bad teams and stop allowing teams to come back on them.
Week 11 rank: 19th
Previous rank: 20th
"The Lions are doing just enough to help Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have a chance to stick around beyond 2020, but it might be a frustrating end as they might end up just outside of the playoff chase. At least their offense looks complete with Matthew Stafford and D'Andre Swift now."
Week 11 rank: 22nd
Previous rank: 25th
"The Lions were up 17 points in the season opener against the Bears before suffering a collapse, resulting in a 27-24 defeat after D'Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone on the Lions' final drive. The combination of Detroit's conservative offensive play in the fourth quarter, a decision to try a long field goal that backfired and the team's insistence on heavy man coverage turned a win into a loss and immediately altered the tenor of the season."
Week 11 rank: 24th
Previous rank: 28th
"It may be jaded to point this out, but Sunday's win didn't do much other than cost the Lions position in next year's draft. This isn't a playoff team. Not with that defense."
Week 11 rank: 20th
Previous rank: 28th
"Matt Patricia looked like he was trying to get fired Sunday against the Football Team. Lions fans only wish he would have pulled it off."
Week 11 rank: 20th
Previous rank: 22nd
"They are now 4-5 and still in the playoff race. Matt Patricia always seems to win a game just when it looks like his time is up."
Week 11 rank: 26th
Previous rank: 27th
"Does winning the game make up for blowing the 24-point lead?
Week 11 Rank: 20th
Previous Rank: 23rd
