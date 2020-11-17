Lions' Week 11 Power Rankings: Lions in the Hunt for Playoff Berth

How does a win over the Washington Football Team impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 11 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 26th

"Detroit feels like it’s cruising toward an 8–8 mark and a conversation over the future of the franchise.'

SI All Lions

Week 11 rank: 24th

Previous rank: 28th

Detroit tried everything in their power to lose to Washington. After blowing a 21-point lead, Detroit rallied with 16 seconds left to spoil the return of Alex Smith.

If Detroit is going to ever take the next step forward, they must figure out how to close out bad teams and stop allowing teams to come back on them.

Sporting News

Week 11 rank: 19th

Previous rank: 20th

"The Lions are doing just enough to help Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have a chance to stick around beyond 2020, but it might be a frustrating end as they might end up just outside of the playoff chase. At least their offense looks complete with Matthew Stafford and D'Andre Swift now."

ESPN

Week 11 rank: 22nd

Previous rank: 25th

"The Lions were up 17 points in the season opener against the Bears before suffering a collapse, resulting in a 27-24 defeat after D'Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone on the Lions' final drive. The combination of Detroit's conservative offensive play in the fourth quarter, a decision to try a long field goal that backfired and the team's insistence on heavy man coverage turned a win into a loss and immediately altered the tenor of the season."

Bleacher Report

Week 11 rank: 24th

Previous rank: 28th

"It may be jaded to point this out, but Sunday's win didn't do much other than cost the Lions position in next year's draft. This isn't a playoff team. Not with that defense."

NBC Sports

Week 11 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 28th

"Matt Patricia looked like he was trying to get fired Sunday against the Football Team. Lions fans only wish he would have pulled it off."

CBS Sports

Week 11 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 22nd

"They are now 4-5 and still in the playoff race. Matt Patricia always seems to win a game just when it looks like his time is up."

Pro Football Talk

Week 11 rank: 26th

Previous rank: 27th

"Does winning the game make up for blowing the 24-point lead?

Free Press

Week 11 Rank: 20th

Previous Rank: 23rd

