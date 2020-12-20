NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Detroit Lions' Week 15 Inactives: Stafford Active

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 15 inactive list.
The Detroit Lions (5-8) are 9.5-point road underdogs against the Tennessee Titans (9-4). 

In preparation for the Lions' Week 15 matchup with the Titans, quarterback Matthew Stafford only practiced on a limited basis, which happened on Friday this week. 

Detroit interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained in his media session Friday that a player of Stafford's caliber feels he is letting the team down if he misses game action.

That mindset reminds him of former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

“Absolutely. They love this game. Both of those guys, they love the game. They love being out there with their teammates," Bevell said. "They miss it when they’re not able to be out there. They feel like -- it’s one of those things where you literally feel like you’re letting people down if you don’t go out there. So, I have to give it to the guy now, just to be clear, we’re not going to let the guy go out there if he’s in a state where he can’t protect himself and is going to be a detriment to himself. But, a lot of these things are like, ‘How can you manage the pain? Can you play and function with it?’ I’ve seen it like, from Favre’s broken thumb to his MCL, you know, all those kinds of things, and you know, here goes Matthew. You guys have seen it. You guys have covered this team way longer than I have been here, and you know what he’s done and what he’s played through. So, I’m not putting him past it.”

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

C Frank Ragnow

WR Kenny Golladay 

OT Tyrell Crosby 

RB Jonathan Williams 

CB Darryl Roberts 

OG Logan Stenberg 

DE Kareem Martin 

