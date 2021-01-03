Detroit Lions' Week 17 Inactives: Ragnow Active, Collins Inactive

The Detroit Lions (5-10) are four-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (6-9).

While the game is meaningless in terms of both teams' chances of making the postseason, the divisional matchup will still have meaning for coaches and players on both rosters.

For interim Lions head coach Darrell Bevell, he is tasked with living and coaching in the moment, while still knowing in the back of his mind the game Sunday could be his final one in Motown.

"I’ve been pouring everything into this week," Bevell said on Friday.

He added, "Obviously, I wasn’t even in the building last week, so it gives you that moment to kind of step back where you know how special these moments are. So, I want to be in it. I’m living this moment day to day. I’m talking to the players day to day, (and) loving every minute of this opportunity. The future happens in the future. If we worry about that, we can lose track. So, I’m just excited about this day. I’m worried about this practice that we’re getting ready to go throw. I want to make sure that it’s the best one that we’ve had of the year, the best Friday that we’ve had of the year, and then worry about tomorrow, tomorrow. We’ll come in, and we’ll knock that day out. And then, it’ll be Sunday, and we’ll get an opportunity to play. Then, we’ll worry about the rest of it later.”

Here is the full list of Lions inactives:

Kenny Golladay - WR

Bobby Price - S

Jamie Collins- LB

Logan Stenberg - OL

Albert Huggins - DT

Tyrell Crosby - OL

Joe Dahl - G

