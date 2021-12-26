Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactive List: D'Andre Swift Inactive against Falcons

The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are seven-point road underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8).

Without cornerback Amani Oruwariye, Detroit's defense may need to call upon rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu to shoulder the load against the Falcons' offense.

Not wanting to tip his hand regarding the extent of Oruwariye's injury, head coach Dan Campbell praised his skills and ability to play one-handed, but also expressed that Melifonwu would take advantage of his opportunity to play more.

“Well number one, Amani still has one good hand. So, he can still catch with that hand if he needs to pick, and he can cover. He’s got his feet," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But, as far as Iffy, I will tell you what, it was good to see -- he didn’t get a lot last week, but there again, we’ve had him -- he had already come back to practice before COVID, and then you saw him this week getting his legs back under him. So, look, we feel pretty good. There will be some things that will come up, but I feel like he’s moving pretty good and he’s conscientious. And, if he gets an opportunity, then he’ll go make the most of it.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 16 inactives:

RB D'Andre Swift

S Jalen Elliott

RB Jermar Jefferson

OLB Julian Okwara

LB Josh Woods

