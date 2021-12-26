Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactive List: D'Andre Swift Inactive against Falcons

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 16 inactive list against the Atlanta Falcons.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are seven-point road underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8). 

    Without cornerback Amani Oruwariye, Detroit's defense may need to call upon rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu to shoulder the load against the Falcons' offense. 

    Not wanting to tip his hand regarding the extent of Oruwariye's injury, head coach Dan Campbell praised his skills and ability to play one-handed, but also expressed that Melifonwu would take advantage of his opportunity to play more. 

    “Well number one, Amani still has one good hand. So, he can still catch with that hand if he needs to pick, and he can cover. He’s got his feet," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But, as far as Iffy, I will tell you what, it was good to see -- he didn’t get a lot last week, but there again, we’ve had him -- he had already come back to practice before COVID, and then you saw him this week getting his legs back under him. So, look, we feel pretty good. There will be some things that will come up, but I feel like he’s moving pretty good and he’s conscientious. And, if he gets an opportunity, then he’ll go make the most of it.”

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 16 inactives:

    RB D'Andre Swift 

    S Jalen Elliott 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    boyle5

    Lions QB Tim Boyle Reveals What Improvement He Still Needs to Make

    The Detroit Lions are counting on backup Tim Boyle to fill in for Jared Goff against the Atlanta Falcons.

    USATSI_17404689_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Lions-Falcons

    The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

    willis5

    Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Malik Willis in Latest Mock Draft With Trades

    Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

    RB Jermar Jefferson 

    OLB Julian Okwara

    LB Josh Woods

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    swift5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactive List: D'Andre Swift Inactive against Falcons

    just now
    boyle5
    News

    Lions QB Tim Boyle Reveals What Improvement He Still Needs to Make

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17404689_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Falcons

    4 hours ago
    willis5
    News

    Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Malik Willis in Latest Mock Draft With Trades

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17386573_168388382_lowres
    News

    3 Reasons Why Lions' Offense Was Improved against Arizona

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17229593_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Top 2021 Offseason Free-Agent Signings

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_16977242_168388382_lowres
    News

    Ranking Top 5 Dan Campbell Moments with Lions

    Dec 25, 2021
    oruwariye5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: 7 Players Questionable

    Dec 24, 2021