Detroit Lions' Week 16 Inactive List: D'Andre Swift Inactive against Falcons
The Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are seven-point road underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8).
Without cornerback Amani Oruwariye, Detroit's defense may need to call upon rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu to shoulder the load against the Falcons' offense.
Not wanting to tip his hand regarding the extent of Oruwariye's injury, head coach Dan Campbell praised his skills and ability to play one-handed, but also expressed that Melifonwu would take advantage of his opportunity to play more.
“Well number one, Amani still has one good hand. So, he can still catch with that hand if he needs to pick, and he can cover. He’s got his feet," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But, as far as Iffy, I will tell you what, it was good to see -- he didn’t get a lot last week, but there again, we’ve had him -- he had already come back to practice before COVID, and then you saw him this week getting his legs back under him. So, look, we feel pretty good. There will be some things that will come up, but I feel like he’s moving pretty good and he’s conscientious. And, if he gets an opportunity, then he’ll go make the most of it.”
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 16 inactives:
RB D'Andre Swift
S Jalen Elliott
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions QB Tim Boyle Reveals What Improvement He Still Needs to Make
The Detroit Lions are counting on backup Tim Boyle to fill in for Jared Goff against the Atlanta Falcons.
Predictions: Lions-Falcons
The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Malik Willis in Latest Mock Draft With Trades
Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.
RB Jermar Jefferson
OLB Julian Okwara
LB Josh Woods
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.